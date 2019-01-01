Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), Dividends

Millicom Intl Cellular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Millicom Intl Cellular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.32 on November 12, 2019.
There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO). The last dividend payout was on November 12, 2019 and was $1.32
There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.32 on November 12, 2019
Millicom Intl Cellular has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) was $1.32 and was paid out next on November 12, 2019.
Browse dividends on all stocks.