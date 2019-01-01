ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Millicom Intl Cellular
(NASDAQ:TIGO)
16.38
-0.07[-0.43%]
At close: Jun 3
16.31
-0.0700[-0.43%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low16.2 - 16.48
52 Week High/Low16.05 - 44.02
Open / Close16.33 / 16.38
Float / Outstanding99.9M / 100.5M
Vol / Avg.187.2K / 125.1K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E2.8
50d Avg. Price22.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.23
Total Float99.9M

Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), Dividends

Millicom Intl Cellular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Millicom Intl Cellular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.48%

Annual Dividend

$2.64

Last Dividend

Nov 6, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Millicom Intl Cellular Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.32 on November 12, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO). The last dividend payout was on November 12, 2019 and was $1.32

Q
How much per share is the next Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.32 on November 12, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)?
A

Millicom Intl Cellular has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) was $1.32 and was paid out next on November 12, 2019.

Browse dividends on all stocks.