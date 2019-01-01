TIE Kinetix NV is engaged in the development and distribution of software as a service(SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and suppliers. Their solutions help users to exchange all business documents electronically and simplify the supply chain process. The products include EDI-2-FLOW, PDF-2-FLOW, PORTAL-2-FLOW, E-Archiving & Audit Risk Compliance, and Value Added network services. It has geographical operations in the Netherlands, the United States, Germany, and France.