TIE Kinetix NV is engaged in the development and distribution of software as a service(SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and suppliers. Their solutions help users to exchange all business documents electronically and simplify the supply chain process. The products include EDI-2-FLOW, PDF-2-FLOW, PORTAL-2-FLOW, E-Archiving & Audit Risk Compliance, and Value Added network services. It has geographical operations in the Netherlands, the United States, Germany, and France.

TIE Kinetix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TIE Kinetix (TIEKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TIE Kinetix (OTCEM: TIEKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TIE Kinetix's (TIEKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TIE Kinetix.

Q

What is the target price for TIE Kinetix (TIEKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TIE Kinetix

Q

Current Stock Price for TIE Kinetix (TIEKF)?

A

The stock price for TIE Kinetix (OTCEM: TIEKF) is $25.67 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 14:52:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TIE Kinetix (TIEKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TIE Kinetix.

Q

When is TIE Kinetix (OTCEM:TIEKF) reporting earnings?

A

TIE Kinetix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TIE Kinetix (TIEKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TIE Kinetix.

Q

What sector and industry does TIE Kinetix (TIEKF) operate in?

A

TIE Kinetix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.