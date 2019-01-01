Taiheiyo Cement Corp manufactures and sells construction materials to the building, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company also generates biomass power. The firm organizes itself in six segments based on function and location: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental, Construction Materials, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Cement segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cement, ready-mix concrete. The Mineral Resources segment extracts and sells limestone and construction materials. The Environmental segment turns waste into power and cement and sells desulfurization products to coal power plants. The majority of revenue is generated in Asia and the United States.