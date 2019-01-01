QQQ
Taiheiyo Cement Corp manufactures and sells construction materials to the building, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company also generates biomass power. The firm organizes itself in six segments based on function and location: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental, Construction Materials, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Cement segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cement, ready-mix concrete. The Mineral Resources segment extracts and sells limestone and construction materials. The Environmental segment turns waste into power and cement and sells desulfurization products to coal power plants. The majority of revenue is generated in Asia and the United States.

Taiheiyo Cement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taiheiyo Cement (THYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taiheiyo Cement (OTCPK: THYCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Taiheiyo Cement's (THYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taiheiyo Cement.

Q

What is the target price for Taiheiyo Cement (THYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taiheiyo Cement

Q

Current Stock Price for Taiheiyo Cement (THYCF)?

A

The stock price for Taiheiyo Cement (OTCPK: THYCF) is $19.21 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:24:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taiheiyo Cement (THYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taiheiyo Cement.

Q

When is Taiheiyo Cement (OTCPK:THYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Taiheiyo Cement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taiheiyo Cement (THYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taiheiyo Cement.

Q

What sector and industry does Taiheiyo Cement (THYCF) operate in?

A

Taiheiyo Cement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.