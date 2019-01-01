QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides vertically integrated specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management, and laundry service. Target Hospitality serves clients in the oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, government, and immigration sectors. Its operating segment includes Permian Basin; Bakken Basin; Government; TCPL Keystone and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Target Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Target Hospitality (THWWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: THWWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Target Hospitality's (THWWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Target Hospitality.

Q

What is the target price for Target Hospitality (THWWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Target Hospitality

Q

Current Stock Price for Target Hospitality (THWWW)?

A

The stock price for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: THWWW) is $0.2204 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:35:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Target Hospitality (THWWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Target Hospitality.

Q

When is Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THWWW) reporting earnings?

A

Target Hospitality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Target Hospitality (THWWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Target Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Target Hospitality (THWWW) operate in?

A

Target Hospitality is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.