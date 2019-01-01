ñol

Tekla World Healthcare
(NYSE:THW)
15.4275
-0.1725[-1.11%]
At close: Jun 3
15.31
-0.1175[-0.76%]
After Hours: 7:42PM EDT
Day High/Low15.4 - 15.7
52 Week High/Low13.29 - 17.38
Open / Close15.59 / 15.42
Float / Outstanding37.4M / 37.4M
Vol / Avg.66.1K / 140.2K
Mkt Cap576.7M
P/E6.32
50d Avg. Price15.56
Div / Yield1.4/9.08%
Payout Ratio57.39
EPS-
Total Float37.4M

Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW), Dividends

Tekla World Healthcare issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tekla World Healthcare generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.37%

Annual Dividend

$1.4004

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tekla World Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tekla World Healthcare (THW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekla World Healthcare. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Tekla World Healthcare (THW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekla World Healthcare (THW). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Tekla World Healthcare (THW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekla World Healthcare (THW). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW)?
A

Tekla World Healthcare has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tekla World Healthcare (THW) was $0.12 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

