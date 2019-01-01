ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Thomasville Bancshares
(OTCPK:THVB)
64.50
00
At close: Jun 1
64.00
-0.50[-0.78%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT

Thomasville Bancshares (OTC:THVB), Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Thomasville Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 3, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Thomasville Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thomasville Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on December 14, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thomasville Bancshares (THVB). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2012 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thomasville Bancshares (THVB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on December 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Thomasville Bancshares (OTCPK:THVB)?
A

Thomasville Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) was $0.40 and was paid out next on December 14, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.