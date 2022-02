THT Heat Transfer Technology Inc is a supplier of heat transfer solutions. It is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of plate heat exchangers and various related products. Its product offerings include plate heat exchanger, heat exchange unit, air-cooled heat exchanger, and shell-and-tube heat exchanger. Its solutions mainly cater to chemical, metallurgical, shipbuilding, HVAC and district heating industries. All the company's activities are located in one geographical segment the People's Republic of China.