Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Thunderbird Resorts Inc develops, owns, and operates hotels and restaurant in Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The company owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. Its revenue sources comprise of food, beverage and hospitality sales, and Interest income.

Thunderbird Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thunderbird Resorts (OTCEM: THRSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thunderbird Resorts's (THRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thunderbird Resorts.

Q

What is the target price for Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thunderbird Resorts

Q

Current Stock Price for Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF)?

A

The stock price for Thunderbird Resorts (OTCEM: THRSF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 19:34:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thunderbird Resorts.

Q

When is Thunderbird Resorts (OTCEM:THRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Thunderbird Resorts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thunderbird Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Thunderbird Resorts (THRSF) operate in?

A

Thunderbird Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.