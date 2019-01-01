ñol

Thermon Group Holdings
(NYSE:THR)
15.53
0.04[0.26%]
At close: Jun 3
15.50
-0.0300[-0.19%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low15.35 - 15.6
52 Week High/Low14.12 - 20.35
Open / Close15.55 / 15.5
Float / Outstanding29.2M / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.85.6K / 90.6K
Mkt Cap518.3M
P/E25.83
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float29.2M

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), Key Statistics

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
617.5M
Trailing P/E
25.83
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.67
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.3
Price / EBITDA
9.54
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.34
Earnings Yield
3.87%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.44
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.96
Tangible Book value per share
2.74
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
237.5M
Total Assets
636.7M
Total Liabilities
237.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
40.08%
Net Margin
8.47%
EBIT Margin
12.07%
EBITDA Margin
16.8%
Operating Margin
12.42%