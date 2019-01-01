QQQ
Thor Mining PLC is a gold and tungsten exploration and development company. It is engaged in exploration and development of gold and tungsten/molybdenum deposits in Molyhill, Pilot mountain project and Kapunda Project. The company derives most of the revenue from Australia and operates in Australia and the United States.

Thor Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thor Mining (THORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thor Mining (OTCPK: THORF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thor Mining's (THORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thor Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Thor Mining (THORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thor Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Thor Mining (THORF)?

A

The stock price for Thor Mining (OTCPK: THORF) is $0.00805 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:27:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thor Mining (THORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thor Mining.

Q

When is Thor Mining (OTCPK:THORF) reporting earnings?

A

Thor Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thor Mining (THORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thor Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Thor Mining (THORF) operate in?

A

Thor Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.