Thai Oil PCL is a refiner and supplier of petroleum products. Based out of Thailand, the company's refinery unit produces the most revenue of its various business segments. Thai Oil's refined products primarily consist of middle-distillation fuels such as jet fuel, kerosene, and diesel fuel. Once refined, petroleum products can be transported by the midstream business, Thai Petroleum Pipeline. In addition to the transportation and refinery segments, Thai Oil produces aromatics, which are used in products like detergent. Power generation, alternative energy, and chemical production are also byproducts of Thai Oil and its many subsidiaries.