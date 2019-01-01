ñol

Thor Industries
(NYSE:THO)
74.34
-2.21[-2.89%]
At close: Jun 3
74.32
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low73.65 - 75.94
52 Week High/Low66.26 - 128.87
Open / Close75.5 / 74.32
Float / Outstanding46.9M / 55M
Vol / Avg.922.9K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E4.49
50d Avg. Price79.09
Div / Yield1.72/2.31%
Payout Ratio10.15
EPS4.8
Total Float46.9M

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Key Statistics

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6B
Trailing P/E
4.49
Forward P/E
5.63
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.49
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.28
Price / Book (mrq)
1.27
Price / EBITDA
2.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.86
Earnings Yield
22.27%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.83
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
58.62
Tangible Book value per share
1.8
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.4B
Total Assets
7.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.01
Gross Margin
17.43%
Net Margin
6.88%
EBIT Margin
9.57%
EBITDA Margin
11.53%
Operating Margin
9.41%