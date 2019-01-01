Thaicom PCL is engaged in transponder services for domestic & international communications, sale of the user terminal, broadband content services, sale of direct television equipment, internet data center services, internet services, satellite uplink-downlink services, broadcasting television service, telecommunication, printing, publishing of business telephone directories, banner advertising, telephone network services, mobile contents, and engineering & development services on communication technology & electronics. It operates in three segments: Satellite services, Internet services & media, and Telephone networks. The company has operations in Thailand, Singapore, Lao PDR, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, the British Virgin Islands, Japan, and India.