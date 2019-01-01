QQQ
Thaicom PCL is engaged in transponder services for domestic & international communications, sale of the user terminal, broadband content services, sale of direct television equipment, internet data center services, internet services, satellite uplink-downlink services, broadcasting television service, telecommunication, printing, publishing of business telephone directories, banner advertising, telephone network services, mobile contents, and engineering & development services on communication technology & electronics. It operates in three segments: Satellite services, Internet services & media, and Telephone networks. The company has operations in Thailand, Singapore, Lao PDR, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, the British Virgin Islands, Japan, and India.

Thaicom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thaicom (THMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thaicom (OTCPK: THMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thaicom's (THMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thaicom.

Q

What is the target price for Thaicom (THMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thaicom

Q

Current Stock Price for Thaicom (THMHF)?

A

The stock price for Thaicom (OTCPK: THMHF) is $

Q

Does Thaicom (THMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thaicom.

Q

When is Thaicom (OTCPK:THMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Thaicom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thaicom (THMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thaicom.

Q

What sector and industry does Thaicom (THMHF) operate in?

A

Thaicom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.