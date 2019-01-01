ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hanover Insurance Gr
(NYSE:THG)
145.62
-1.39[-0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
145.64
0.0200[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low145.23 - 148
52 Week High/Low121.69 - 155.55
Open / Close146.22 / 145.64
Float / Outstanding31.6M / 35.6M
Vol / Avg.94K / 177.7K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E12.23
50d Avg. Price148.49
Div / Yield3/2.06%
Payout Ratio24.35
EPS2.95
Total Float31.6M

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), Dividends

Hanover Insurance Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hanover Insurance Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.66%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Jun 3

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hanover Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 31, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hanover Insurance Gr ($THG) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG)?
A

The most current yield for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) is 2.02% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.