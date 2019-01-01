Thermador Groupe SA is engaged in the distribution of specialized plumbing equipment materials, such as taps, pumps and heating equipment. A big part of the turnover comes from the distribution of materials for heating systems and hot and cold water systems for housing and the tertiary sector. The company is specialized in the distribution of Building and sanitation valves, Domestic and collective pumps, Plumbing equipment and faucets, Central heating and domestic hot water accessories-Domestic ventilation Air compressors and Welding stations and generators.