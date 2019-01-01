QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thermador Groupe SA is engaged in the distribution of specialized plumbing equipment materials, such as taps, pumps and heating equipment. A big part of the turnover comes from the distribution of materials for heating systems and hot and cold water systems for housing and the tertiary sector. The company is specialized in the distribution of Building and sanitation valves, Domestic and collective pumps, Plumbing equipment and faucets, Central heating and domestic hot water accessories-Domestic ventilation Air compressors and Welding stations and generators.

Thermador Groupe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thermador Groupe (THEPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thermador Groupe (OTCPK: THEPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thermador Groupe's (THEPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thermador Groupe.

Q

What is the target price for Thermador Groupe (THEPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thermador Groupe

Q

Current Stock Price for Thermador Groupe (THEPF)?

A

The stock price for Thermador Groupe (OTCPK: THEPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thermador Groupe (THEPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermador Groupe.

Q

When is Thermador Groupe (OTCPK:THEPF) reporting earnings?

A

Thermador Groupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thermador Groupe (THEPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thermador Groupe.

Q

What sector and industry does Thermador Groupe (THEPF) operate in?

A

Thermador Groupe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.