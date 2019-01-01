QQQ
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 4:31PM
Tuscan Holdings Corp II is a blank check company.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Tuscan Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tuscan Holdings (THCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tuscan Holdings's (THCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tuscan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tuscan Holdings (THCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tuscan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tuscan Holdings (THCA)?

A

The stock price for Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) is $10.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tuscan Holdings (THCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tuscan Holdings.

Q

When is Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ:THCA) reporting earnings?

A

Tuscan Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 18, 2022.

Q

Is Tuscan Holdings (THCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tuscan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tuscan Holdings (THCA) operate in?

A

Tuscan Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.