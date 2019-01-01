Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS is a bank operating in Turkey. The bank's controlling shareholder is the Privatization Administration of Turkey, a government agency. Halkbank's strategic focus since its founding is customer service and small to midsize enterprise banking, with a significant portion of its total loan portfolio dedicated to this segment. Halkbank specifically offers loans and products tailored for SMEs. Net interest income constitutes a majority of the bank's net revenue, of which its SME segment is the majority contributor. A significant portion of its nonperforming loans come from the manufacturing industry.