|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Turkiye Halk Bankasi (OTCEM: THBIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Turkiye Halk Bankasi.
There is no analysis for Turkiye Halk Bankasi
The stock price for Turkiye Halk Bankasi (OTCEM: THBIY) is $1 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 15:23:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.
Turkiye Halk Bankasi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Turkiye Halk Bankasi.
Turkiye Halk Bankasi is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.