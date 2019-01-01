QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.51
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
9.3
EPS
0.18
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS is a bank operating in Turkey. The bank's controlling shareholder is the Privatization Administration of Turkey, a government agency. Halkbank's strategic focus since its founding is customer service and small to midsize enterprise banking, with a significant portion of its total loan portfolio dedicated to this segment. Halkbank specifically offers loans and products tailored for SMEs. Net interest income constitutes a majority of the bank's net revenue, of which its SME segment is the majority contributor. A significant portion of its nonperforming loans come from the manufacturing industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Turkiye Halk Bankasi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turkiye Halk Bankasi (THBIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turkiye Halk Bankasi (OTCEM: THBIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turkiye Halk Bankasi's (THBIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turkiye Halk Bankasi.

Q

What is the target price for Turkiye Halk Bankasi (THBIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turkiye Halk Bankasi

Q

Current Stock Price for Turkiye Halk Bankasi (THBIY)?

A

The stock price for Turkiye Halk Bankasi (OTCEM: THBIY) is $1 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 15:23:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turkiye Halk Bankasi (THBIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.

Q

When is Turkiye Halk Bankasi (OTCEM:THBIY) reporting earnings?

A

Turkiye Halk Bankasi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turkiye Halk Bankasi (THBIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turkiye Halk Bankasi.

Q

What sector and industry does Turkiye Halk Bankasi (THBIY) operate in?

A

Turkiye Halk Bankasi is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.