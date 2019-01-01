QQQ
Tungsten Corp PLC is a supply chain company. It operates as an e-invoicing network that also offers supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company's operating segments include Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Tungsten Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Tungsten Network segment. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United Kingdom and has a presence in the United States of America, Rest of Europe, and Malaysia.

Tungsten Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tungsten Corp (TGTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tungsten Corp (OTCPK: TGTNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tungsten Corp's (TGTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tungsten Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Tungsten Corp (TGTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tungsten Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Tungsten Corp (TGTNF)?

A

The stock price for Tungsten Corp (OTCPK: TGTNF) is $0.43 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:24:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tungsten Corp (TGTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tungsten Corp.

Q

When is Tungsten Corp (OTCPK:TGTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Tungsten Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tungsten Corp (TGTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tungsten Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Tungsten Corp (TGTNF) operate in?

A

Tungsten Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.