There is no Press for this Ticker
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc is a Canada-based industrial clean technology company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of developing microwave-based application technologies to dry, decontaminate, physically upgrade and eliminate or reduce environment harming emissions. The company's technology is used for industrial aggregates, energy-producing biomass, low-rank coals and other materials for application by power utilities and industrial companies.

Targeted Microwave Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Targeted Microwave Solns (TGTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Targeted Microwave Solns (OTCEM: TGTMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Targeted Microwave Solns's (TGTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Targeted Microwave Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Targeted Microwave Solns (TGTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Targeted Microwave Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Targeted Microwave Solns (TGTMF)?

A

The stock price for Targeted Microwave Solns (OTCEM: TGTMF) is $0.0193 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Targeted Microwave Solns (TGTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Targeted Microwave Solns.

Q

When is Targeted Microwave Solns (OTCEM:TGTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Targeted Microwave Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Targeted Microwave Solns (TGTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Targeted Microwave Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Targeted Microwave Solns (TGTMF) operate in?

A

Targeted Microwave Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.