Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.01 - 3.01
Mkt Cap
45M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
15M
Outstanding
TGS International Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of fluorite in Mongolia. The company has three mining projects, namely Altan Ovoo, Oosmonskogo 1, and Oosmonskogo 2. Geographically, it operates in the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong) and Mongolia. It generates revenue from the sales of minerals.

TGS International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TGS International (TGSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TGS International (OTCPK: TGSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TGS International's (TGSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TGS International.

Q

What is the target price for TGS International (TGSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TGS International

Q

Current Stock Price for TGS International (TGSI)?

A

The stock price for TGS International (OTCPK: TGSI) is $3.01 last updated Fri May 07 2021 13:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TGS International (TGSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TGS International.

Q

When is TGS International (OTCPK:TGSI) reporting earnings?

A

TGS International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TGS International (TGSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TGS International.

Q

What sector and industry does TGS International (TGSI) operate in?

A

TGS International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.