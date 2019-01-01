TGS ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry to assist with licensing rounds and the preparation of regional data programs. It invests in multiclient data projects in frontier, emerging, and mature markets worldwide to develop a library of seismic imaging, well data, and interpretive products and services. TGS offers interpretation studies and services that integrate seismic, well logs, biostratigraphic data, core data and other geoscientific data to create basin-wide regional frameworks. TGS' geoscientists also contract consulting work in geology, geophysics, and petrophysics.