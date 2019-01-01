ñol

Transportadora de Gas
(NYSE:TGS)
6.58
00
At close: Jun 3
6.78
0.2000[3.04%]
After Hours: 8:04AM EDT
Day High/Low6.51 - 6.64
52 Week High/Low4.05 - 7.65
Open / Close6.56 / 6.6
Float / Outstanding- / 150.6M
Vol / Avg.43.2K / 153K
Mkt Cap990.6M
P/E5.71
50d Avg. Price6.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS53.6
Total Float-

Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Key Statistics

Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
5.71
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.34
Price / Book (mrq)
0.99
Price / EBITDA
2.5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.24
Earnings Yield
17.51%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.04
Beta
0.55
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.66
Tangible Book value per share
6.66
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
87.6B
Total Assets
208.2B
Total Liabilities
87.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
46.01%
Net Margin
25.82%
EBIT Margin
42.99%
EBITDA Margin
53.01%
Operating Margin
37.54%