QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
139.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd is a Chinese investment holding company that engages in the online entertainment business. Tian Ge Interactive develops and operates real-time video technology so its users can socialize and interact through video chat and text. The company is also involved with creating mobile game platforms, O2O Entertainments, and has health, personal, and beauty care business. The firm's segments include Online entertainment services and Others. Online entertainment services comprise the vast majority of the firm's overall revenue. It mainly operates its business in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (TGRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (OTCPK: TGRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs's (TGRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (TGRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (TGRVF)?

A

The stock price for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (OTCPK: TGRVF) is $0.11 last updated Wed Mar 24 2021 14:44:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (TGRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs.

Q

When is Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (OTCPK:TGRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (TGRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs (TGRVF) operate in?

A

Tian Ge Interactive Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.