Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd is a Chinese investment holding company that engages in the online entertainment business. Tian Ge Interactive develops and operates real-time video technology so its users can socialize and interact through video chat and text. The company is also involved with creating mobile game platforms, O2O Entertainments, and has health, personal, and beauty care business. The firm's segments include Online entertainment services and Others. Online entertainment services comprise the vast majority of the firm's overall revenue. It mainly operates its business in China.