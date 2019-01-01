TGR Financial (OTC:TGRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$14.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of TGR Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
TGR Financial Questions & Answers
When is TGR Financial (OTC:TGRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for TGR Financial
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TGR Financial (OTC:TGRF)?
There are no earnings for TGR Financial
What were TGR Financial’s (OTC:TGRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for TGR Financial
