Kimbell Tiger Acquisition
(NYSE:TGR)
10.0316
-0.0084[-0.08%]
At close: Jun 3
10.04
0.0084[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
Day High/Low10.03 - 10.06
52 Week High/Low9.94 - 10.76
Open / Close10.03 / 10.03
Float / Outstanding23M / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.27.5K / 63.8K
Mkt Cap288.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float23M

Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (NYSE:TGR), Dividends

Kimbell Tiger Acquisition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kimbell Tiger Acquisition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimbell Tiger Acquisition. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on January 3, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR). The last dividend payout was on January 3, 2013 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on January 3, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (NYSE:TGR)?
A

Kimbell Tiger Acquisition has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR) was $0.11 and was paid out next on January 3, 2013.

