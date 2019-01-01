Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE:TGH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Textainer Gr Hldgs
Textainer Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE: TGH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting TGH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.72% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE: TGH) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Textainer Gr Hldgs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Textainer Gr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Textainer Gr Hldgs was filed on December 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Textainer Gr Hldgs (TGH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $31.00. The current price Textainer Gr Hldgs (TGH) is trading at is $32.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.