Taiwan Cement Corp operates in four primary segments: cement, chemical engineering, and electricity and Other segments. The cement segment involves the manufacture and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, cement clinkers, cement-related products, and furnace products to the building and construction industries. The company's product portfolio includes Portland cement, high strength cement, low alkaline cement, low-temperature cement, and oil well cement. Its chemical engineering segment produces, processes, and sells raw chemicals. The electricity segment generates power through thermal and other renewable energy sources. The other segment includes land and marine transportation, production and sale of refractory materials, and others. The majority of revenue comes from Asia and Taiwan. .