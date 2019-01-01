ñol

TransGlobe Energy
(NASDAQ:TGA)
5.07
0.16[3.26%]
At close: Jun 3
5.09
0.0200[0.39%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low4.9 - 5.09
52 Week High/Low1.47 - 5.12
Open / Close4.92 / 5.07
Float / Outstanding69.9M / 73.2M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 920.6K
Mkt Cap371.1M
P/E3.73
50d Avg. Price4.26
Div / Yield0.2/3.94%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.67
Total Float69.9M

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA), Key Statistics

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
336.3M
Trailing P/E
3.73
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.89
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.1
Price / Book (mrq)
1.69
Price / EBITDA
2.4
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.17
Earnings Yield
26.82%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.12
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.01
Tangible Book value per share
3.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
103.5M
Total Assets
323.7M
Total Liabilities
103.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
61.95%
Net Margin
92.17%
EBIT Margin
109.38%
EBITDA Margin
122.36%
Operating Margin
47.94%