QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tefron
(OTCPK:TFRFF)
4.58
00
At close: May 12
7.00
2.42[52.84%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.58 - 9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.2K
Mkt Cap56M
P/E4.13
50d Avg. Price5.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float-

Tefron (OTC:TFRFF), Dividends

Tefron issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tefron generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 14, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tefron Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tefron (TFRFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tefron. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on May 1, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Tefron (TFRFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tefron (TFRFF). The last dividend payout was on May 1, 2008 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next Tefron (TFRFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tefron (TFRFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on May 1, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tefron (OTCPK:TFRFF)?
A

Tefron has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tefron (TFRFF) was $0.38 and was paid out next on May 1, 2008.

