Terra Firma Capital Corp is a real estate finance company that provides customized debt and equity solutions to homebuilders, developers, and property owners. Terra Firma focuses on quality commercial and residential development land and project financing. The company targets urban and suburban developments in high-growth markets in the United States and Canada. Its services are First & Second Mortgages, Mezzanine Financing, Preferred Equity Inventory Financing including Lot & Land Banking and others.