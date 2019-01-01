QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Terra Firma Capital Corp is a real estate finance company that provides customized debt and equity solutions to homebuilders, developers, and property owners. Terra Firma focuses on quality commercial and residential development land and project financing. The company targets urban and suburban developments in high-growth markets in the United States and Canada. Its services are First & Second Mortgages, Mezzanine Financing, Preferred Equity Inventory Financing including Lot & Land Banking and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Terra Firma Cap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terra Firma Cap (TFCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terra Firma Cap (OTCPK: TFCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terra Firma Cap's (TFCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Terra Firma Cap.

Q

What is the target price for Terra Firma Cap (TFCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Terra Firma Cap

Q

Current Stock Price for Terra Firma Cap (TFCCF)?

A

The stock price for Terra Firma Cap (OTCPK: TFCCF) is $4.65 last updated Today at 1:35:19 PM.

Q

Does Terra Firma Cap (TFCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terra Firma Cap.

Q

When is Terra Firma Cap (OTCPK:TFCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Terra Firma Cap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Terra Firma Cap (TFCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terra Firma Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Terra Firma Cap (TFCCF) operate in?

A

Terra Firma Cap is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.