Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.14 - 13.53
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.06
Shares
111M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Toppan Forms Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that operates through four segments. The print segment develops business forms and provides data print services and business process outsourcing services. The merchandise segment is engaged in provision of OA/PC supplies, other necessary office supplies as well as others. This segment also offers information equipment and engages in business operation management outsourcing. The ICT segment provides consultancy services. The overseas segment represents the company's production and marketing operations abroad. The print segment and the merchandise segment are the two largest segments, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales. The Japanese domestic market contributes majority of the company's revenue.

Toppan Forms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toppan Forms (TFARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toppan Forms (OTCEM: TFARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Toppan Forms's (TFARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toppan Forms.

Q

What is the target price for Toppan Forms (TFARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toppan Forms

Q

Current Stock Price for Toppan Forms (TFARF)?

A

The stock price for Toppan Forms (OTCEM: TFARF) is $

Q

Does Toppan Forms (TFARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toppan Forms.

Q

When is Toppan Forms (OTCEM:TFARF) reporting earnings?

A

Toppan Forms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toppan Forms (TFARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toppan Forms.

Q

What sector and industry does Toppan Forms (TFARF) operate in?

A

Toppan Forms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.