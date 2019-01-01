Toppan Forms Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that operates through four segments. The print segment develops business forms and provides data print services and business process outsourcing services. The merchandise segment is engaged in provision of OA/PC supplies, other necessary office supplies as well as others. This segment also offers information equipment and engages in business operation management outsourcing. The ICT segment provides consultancy services. The overseas segment represents the company's production and marketing operations abroad. The print segment and the merchandise segment are the two largest segments, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales. The Japanese domestic market contributes majority of the company's revenue.