QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Texcom Inc is a provider of environmental services to the oil and gas industry. It disposes of liquid and solid waste materials generated by the exploration and production of oil and gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Texcom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texcom (TEXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texcom (OTCPK: TEXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texcom's (TEXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Texcom.

Q

What is the target price for Texcom (TEXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Texcom

Q

Current Stock Price for Texcom (TEXC)?

A

The stock price for Texcom (OTCPK: TEXC) is $0.0247 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:49:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texcom (TEXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Texcom.

Q

When is Texcom (OTCPK:TEXC) reporting earnings?

A

Texcom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Texcom (TEXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Texcom (TEXC) operate in?

A

Texcom is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.