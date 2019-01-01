Teixeira Duarte SA is engaged in the business of the undertaking and management of investments, the coordination and supervision of other companies included in or related to its corporate group, operating in areas of strategic and organizational planning as well as the provision of administrative, management, consulting, operational assistance in terms of human resources, technical and financial services in which the company has the stake. The firm has in construction, concessions and services, real estate, hospitality, distribution and automotive business sectors. The company operates in Portugal, Angola, Algeria, Brazil, Spain, France, Morocco, Mozambique, and Venezuela.