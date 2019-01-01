QQQ
Teixeira Duarte SA is engaged in the business of the undertaking and management of investments, the coordination and supervision of other companies included in or related to its corporate group, operating in areas of strategic and organizational planning as well as the provision of administrative, management, consulting, operational assistance in terms of human resources, technical and financial services in which the company has the stake. The firm has in construction, concessions and services, real estate, hospitality, distribution and automotive business sectors. The company operates in Portugal, Angola, Algeria, Brazil, Spain, France, Morocco, Mozambique, and Venezuela.


Teixeira Duarte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teixeira Duarte (TEXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teixeira Duarte (OTCEM: TEXAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Teixeira Duarte's (TEXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teixeira Duarte.

Q

What is the target price for Teixeira Duarte (TEXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teixeira Duarte

Q

Current Stock Price for Teixeira Duarte (TEXAF)?

A

The stock price for Teixeira Duarte (OTCEM: TEXAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teixeira Duarte (TEXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teixeira Duarte.

Q

When is Teixeira Duarte (OTCEM:TEXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Teixeira Duarte does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teixeira Duarte (TEXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teixeira Duarte.

Q

What sector and industry does Teixeira Duarte (TEXAF) operate in?

A

Teixeira Duarte is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.