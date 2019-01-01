QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
22.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
113.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Teuza a Fairchild Technology Venture Ltd is an Israel based venture capital fund. It invests in fields of IT, software, communications, electronics, medical equipment & healthcare sectors.

Analyst Ratings

Teuza a Fairchild Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teuza a Fairchild (TEUZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teuza a Fairchild (OTCGM: TEUZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teuza a Fairchild's (TEUZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teuza a Fairchild.

Q

What is the target price for Teuza a Fairchild (TEUZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teuza a Fairchild

Q

Current Stock Price for Teuza a Fairchild (TEUZF)?

A

The stock price for Teuza a Fairchild (OTCGM: TEUZF) is $0.2 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teuza a Fairchild (TEUZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teuza a Fairchild.

Q

When is Teuza a Fairchild (OTCGM:TEUZF) reporting earnings?

A

Teuza a Fairchild does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teuza a Fairchild (TEUZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teuza a Fairchild.

Q

What sector and industry does Teuza a Fairchild (TEUZF) operate in?

A

Teuza a Fairchild is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.