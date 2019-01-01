Pareteum (OTC:TEUM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pareteum
Pareteum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pareteum (OTCEM: TEUM) was reported by Oppenheimer on October 22, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TEUM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pareteum (OTCEM: TEUM) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Pareteum downgraded their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pareteum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pareteum was filed on October 22, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pareteum (TEUM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pareteum (TEUM) is trading at is $0.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
