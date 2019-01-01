QQQ
Telescope Innovations Corp is a chemical technology company developing synthetic processes to access pharmaceuticals for the treatment of mental health. The company's research and development efforts are focused on medicines from the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, leveraging innovative process chemistry to access novel molecules.

Telescope Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telescope Innovations (TELIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telescope Innovations (OTCPK: TELIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Telescope Innovations's (TELIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telescope Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Telescope Innovations (TELIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telescope Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Telescope Innovations (TELIF)?

A

The stock price for Telescope Innovations (OTCPK: TELIF) is $

Q

Does Telescope Innovations (TELIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telescope Innovations.

Q

When is Telescope Innovations (OTCPK:TELIF) reporting earnings?

A

Telescope Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telescope Innovations (TELIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telescope Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Telescope Innovations (TELIF) operate in?

A

Telescope Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.