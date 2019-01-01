Telefonica Deutschland (OTC:TELDY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Telefonica Deutschland using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Telefonica Deutschland Questions & Answers
When is Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK:TELDY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Telefonica Deutschland
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK:TELDY)?
There are no earnings for Telefonica Deutschland
What were Telefonica Deutschland’s (OTCPK:TELDY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Telefonica Deutschland
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.