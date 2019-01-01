Telefonica Deutschland O2 is the German subsidiary of Telefonica, which owns 69% of the company's stock. Following the E-Plus acquisition in 2014, O2 became one of the largest wireless operators in Germany. O2 is required to offer competitors, such as 1&1 Drillisch, access to its network as a condition of the regulator's approval of its merger with E-Plus.The firm does not have its own fixed-line network but resells capacity from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.