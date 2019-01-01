QQQ
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 4:51PM
Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tekkorp Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekkorp Digital (TEKKU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ: TEKKU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tekkorp Digital's (TEKKU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekkorp Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Tekkorp Digital (TEKKU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekkorp Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekkorp Digital (TEKKU)?

A

The stock price for Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ: TEKKU) is $9.99 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:18:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekkorp Digital (TEKKU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekkorp Digital.

Q

When is Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ:TEKKU) reporting earnings?

A

Tekkorp Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekkorp Digital (TEKKU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekkorp Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekkorp Digital (TEKKU) operate in?

A

Tekkorp Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.