Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Tekkorp Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekkorp Digital (TEKK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ: TEKK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tekkorp Digital's (TEKK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekkorp Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Tekkorp Digital (TEKK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekkorp Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekkorp Digital (TEKK)?

A

The stock price for Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ: TEKK) is $9.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekkorp Digital (TEKK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekkorp Digital.

Q

When is Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ:TEKK) reporting earnings?

A

Tekkorp Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekkorp Digital (TEKK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekkorp Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekkorp Digital (TEKK) operate in?

A

Tekkorp Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.