Transact Energy Corp is a development stage company, it is engaged in the business of developing and managing zero-emission waste optimization plants globally. The company's zero-emissions waste optimization plant (Z.E.W.O.P.), makes ecological, economic, cultural, and social sense, and provides markets with an emission-free solution utilizing their waste and turning it into products, including fuels that can be used in these domestic markets. Its products include carbon black, phenol resins, ethanol, fertilizer, medium wax, cullet, brick mix, alkanes, aluminum, paraffin wax, and Levoglucosan.