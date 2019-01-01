QQQ
Transact Energy Corp is a development stage company, it is engaged in the business of developing and managing zero-emission waste optimization plants globally. The company's zero-emissions waste optimization plant (Z.E.W.O.P.), makes ecological, economic, cultural, and social sense, and provides markets with an emission-free solution utilizing their waste and turning it into products, including fuels that can be used in these domestic markets. Its products include carbon black, phenol resins, ethanol, fertilizer, medium wax, cullet, brick mix, alkanes, aluminum, paraffin wax, and Levoglucosan.

Transact Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transact Energy (TEGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transact Energy (OTCEM: TEGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Transact Energy's (TEGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Transact Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Transact Energy (TEGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Transact Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Transact Energy (TEGY)?

A

The stock price for Transact Energy (OTCEM: TEGY) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:51:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transact Energy (TEGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transact Energy.

Q

When is Transact Energy (OTCEM:TEGY) reporting earnings?

A

Transact Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Transact Energy (TEGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transact Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Transact Energy (TEGY) operate in?

A

Transact Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.