Tarena International
(NASDAQ:TEDU)
3.41
0.21[6.56%]
At close: Jun 3
2.97
-0.4400[-12.90%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low3.2 - 3.45
52 Week High/Low0.33 - 3.7
Open / Close3.2 / 3.41
Float / Outstanding- / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.61.5K / 28.4K
Mkt Cap37.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-16.1
Total Float-

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), Dividends

Tarena International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tarena International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Apr 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tarena International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tarena International (TEDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarena International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 9, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Tarena International (TEDU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarena International (TEDU). The last dividend payout was on June 9, 2018 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Tarena International (TEDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarena International (TEDU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 9, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)?
A

Tarena International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tarena International (TEDU) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 9, 2018.

