Tectonic Finl (NASDAQ:TECTP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.530
Quarterly Revenue
$16.6M
Annual Revenue
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tectonic Finl using advanced sorting and filters.
Tectonic Finl Questions & Answers
When is Tectonic Finl (NASDAQ:TECTP) reporting earnings?
Tectonic Finl (TECTP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tectonic Finl (NASDAQ:TECTP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tectonic Finl’s (NASDAQ:TECTP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.