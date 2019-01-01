QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Tectonic Financial Inc is a financial holding company that offers banking, trust, investment advisory, securities brokerage, and insurance services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions. It operates through two business segments including Banking and Other financial services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tectonic Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tectonic Financial (TECTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ: TECTP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tectonic Financial's (TECTP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tectonic Financial (TECTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tectonic Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Tectonic Financial (TECTP)?

A

The stock price for Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ: TECTP) is $10.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:51:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tectonic Financial (TECTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tectonic Financial.

Q

When is Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) reporting earnings?

A

Tectonic Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Tectonic Financial (TECTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tectonic Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Tectonic Financial (TECTP) operate in?

A

Tectonic Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.