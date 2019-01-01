ñol

Tortoise Essential Assets
(NYSE:TEAF)
14.61
-0.01[-0.07%]
At close: Jun 3
14.40
-0.2100[-1.44%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low14.52 - 14.82
52 Week High/Low13.74 - 15.49
Open / Close14.62 / 14.55
Float / Outstanding13.5M / 13.5M
Vol / Avg.21.3K / 32.9K
Mkt Cap197.1M
P/E6.61
50d Avg. Price14.81
Div / Yield1.08/7.42%
Payout Ratio40.91
EPS-
Total Float13.5M

Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF), Dividends

Tortoise Essential Assets issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tortoise Essential Assets generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.05%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

May 24

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tortoise Essential Assets Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tortoise Essential Assets (TEAF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Tortoise Essential Assets (TEAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Tortoise Essential Assets ($TEAF) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Tortoise Essential Assets (TEAF) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Tortoise Essential Assets (TEAF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Tortoise Essential Assets (TEAF) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF)?
A

The most current yield for Tortoise Essential Assets (TEAF) is 7.56% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

