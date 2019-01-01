QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Tod's SpA makes luxury shoes, leather goods, and apparel that it sells under brands including Tod's, Hogan, Fay, and Roger Vivier. Shoe sales account for more than three fourths of the company's total revenue. The company sells its products mostly through directly operated company stores, but it also sells through franchised company stores and independent multibrand stores. More than half of the company's total revenue is generated in Europe, with most of those sales coming from Italy. Other big markets include China and the Americas.

Tod's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tod's (TDPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tod's (OTCPK: TDPAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tod's's (TDPAY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Tod's (TDPAY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Tod's (TDPAY)?

A

The stock price for Tod's (OTCPK: TDPAY) is $5.29 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:55:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tod's (TDPAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tod's.

Q

When is Tod's (OTCPK:TDPAY) reporting earnings?

A

Tod's does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tod's (TDPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tod's.

Q

What sector and industry does Tod's (TDPAY) operate in?

A

Tod's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.