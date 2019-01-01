QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
969.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.05
EPS
-0.02
Shares
32.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Trident Brands Inc is a consumer product company. It is focused on the development of high growth branded and private label consumer products and ingredients within the nutritional supplement, life sciences and food and beverage categories. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast and Brain Armor brands; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name. The company's brands are focused on supplements and nutritional product, and heart and brain health categories. In addition, the firm also offers various banking facilities. Geographically business activity is functioned through the region of the US and derives most of the revenue from the sale of products.

Trident Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trident Brands (TDNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trident Brands (OTCQB: TDNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trident Brands's (TDNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trident Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Trident Brands (TDNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trident Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Trident Brands (TDNT)?

A

The stock price for Trident Brands (OTCQB: TDNT) is $0.03 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:30:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trident Brands (TDNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trident Brands.

Q

When is Trident Brands (OTCQB:TDNT) reporting earnings?

A

Trident Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trident Brands (TDNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trident Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Trident Brands (TDNT) operate in?

A

Trident Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.