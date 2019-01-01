Trident Brands Inc is a consumer product company. It is focused on the development of high growth branded and private label consumer products and ingredients within the nutritional supplement, life sciences and food and beverage categories. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast and Brain Armor brands; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name. The company's brands are focused on supplements and nutritional product, and heart and brain health categories. In addition, the firm also offers various banking facilities. Geographically business activity is functioned through the region of the US and derives most of the revenue from the sale of products.