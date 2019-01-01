QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tongda Group Holdings Ltd is a solutions provider of precise products for smart mobile communications and consumer electronic devices, with five business segments. The Handset casings and high-precision components segment, which generates the most revenue, produces handset cases and related components. The Smart electrical appliances casings segment manufactures control panels, casings, and metal accessories for electrical appliance. The Household and sports goods division creates plastic set-top boxes and sports products. In the Network communications facilities segment, the firm produces automotive interiors and box casings. Notebook computer and tablet casings production composes the notebook computer segments. The company generates most of its revenue from mainland China.

Tongda Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tongda Group Holdings (TDGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tongda Group Holdings (OTCGM: TDGFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tongda Group Holdings's (TDGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tongda Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tongda Group Holdings (TDGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tongda Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tongda Group Holdings (TDGFF)?

A

The stock price for Tongda Group Holdings (OTCGM: TDGFF) is $0.05 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 19:24:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tongda Group Holdings (TDGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tongda Group Holdings.

Q

When is Tongda Group Holdings (OTCGM:TDGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Tongda Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tongda Group Holdings (TDGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tongda Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tongda Group Holdings (TDGFF) operate in?

A

Tongda Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.