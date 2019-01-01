Tongda Group Holdings Ltd is a solutions provider of precise products for smart mobile communications and consumer electronic devices, with five business segments. The Handset casings and high-precision components segment, which generates the most revenue, produces handset cases and related components. The Smart electrical appliances casings segment manufactures control panels, casings, and metal accessories for electrical appliance. The Household and sports goods division creates plastic set-top boxes and sports products. In the Network communications facilities segment, the firm produces automotive interiors and box casings. Notebook computer and tablet casings production composes the notebook computer segments. The company generates most of its revenue from mainland China.