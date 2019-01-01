ñol

TransDigm Gr
(NYSE:TDG)
616.925
0.645[0.10%]
At close: Jun 3
616.35
-0.5750[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
Day High/Low605.39 - 617.97
52 Week High/Low531.23 - 688.03
Open / Close609.65 / 616.35
Float / Outstanding39.4M / 54.6M
Vol / Avg.160.4K / 355.6K
Mkt Cap33.7B
P/E42.98
50d Avg. Price613.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.38
Total Float39.4M

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), Dividends

TransDigm Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TransDigm Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 30, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

TransDigm Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next TransDigm Gr (TDG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TransDigm Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $32.50 on January 7, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own TransDigm Gr (TDG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TransDigm Gr (TDG). The last dividend payout was on January 7, 2020 and was $32.50

Q
How much per share is the next TransDigm Gr (TDG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TransDigm Gr (TDG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $32.50 on January 7, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG)?
A

TransDigm Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for TransDigm Gr (TDG) was $32.50 and was paid out next on January 7, 2020.

