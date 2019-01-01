TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), Dividends

TransDigm Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TransDigm Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for TransDigm Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $32.50 on January 7, 2020.
