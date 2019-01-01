QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
30DC Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

30DC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 30DC (TDCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 30DC (OTCPK: TDCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 30DC's (TDCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 30DC.

Q

What is the target price for 30DC (TDCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 30DC

Q

Current Stock Price for 30DC (TDCH)?

A

The stock price for 30DC (OTCPK: TDCH) is $0.0299 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:45:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 30DC (TDCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 30DC.

Q

When is 30DC (OTCPK:TDCH) reporting earnings?

A

30DC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 30DC (TDCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 30DC.

Q

What sector and industry does 30DC (TDCH) operate in?

A

30DC is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.